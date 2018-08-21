Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Bone scan shows good healing
A bone scan revealed Drury's fractured left hand is healing well, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Drury was able to transition to a removable splint. He's set to undergo follow-up imaging in another 10 days, after which a more concrete timetable for his return will hopefully emerge. The 26-year-old has been on the disabled list since Aug. 7.
