A bone scan revealed Drury's fractured left hand is healing well, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Drury was able to transition to a removable splint. He's set to undergo follow-up imaging in another 10 days, after which a more concrete timetable for his return will hopefully emerge. The 26-year-old has been on the disabled list since Aug. 7.

