Drury cleared waivers Friday and was outrighted to the Blue Jays' alternate training site.
Drury failed to make an impact during his time on the big-league roster, hitting just .152/.184/.174 in 49 plate appearances. He now owns a .205/.254/.346 slash line over the last three seasons combined, so it's hardly a surprise that he passed through waivers unclaimed.
