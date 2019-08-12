Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Could see more work sans Galvis
Drury will start at first base and bat eighth Monday against the Rangers, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With four starts in the Jays' previous six games, Drury has already been handling a semi-regular role, but he could benefit more even more steady work after Toronto lost middle infielder Freddy Galvis to the Reds via a waiver claim earlier Monday. Now that Galvis is out of the picture, Cavan Biggio should take over as the Jays' everyday second baseman, leaving spots at designated hitter and first base available primarily for Justin Smoak and Drury.
