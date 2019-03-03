Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Cracks first spring homer
Drury went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.
It's his first homer of the spring. Drury is penciled into the starting third base job for the Jays, but only until the front office decided it's financially prudent to call up Vlad Guerrero Jr. and start the clock ticking on the phenom's service time. Once Guerrero is in the majors, Drury will likely slide into a utility role that could still allow him to retain useful fantasy value in deeper formats -- he slashed .282/.329/.458 while playing at least 16 games at four different positions for the D-backs in 2016.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Collects first hits of spring•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Named likely starter at third base•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Signs with Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Moved to 60-day DL•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Set for another follow-up scan•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...