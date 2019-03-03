Drury went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

It's his first homer of the spring. Drury is penciled into the starting third base job for the Jays, but only until the front office decided it's financially prudent to call up Vlad Guerrero Jr. and start the clock ticking on the phenom's service time. Once Guerrero is in the majors, Drury will likely slide into a utility role that could still allow him to retain useful fantasy value in deeper formats -- he slashed .282/.329/.458 while playing at least 16 games at four different positions for the D-backs in 2016.

