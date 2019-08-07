Drury went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a three-run home run in Tuesday's 10-inning loss at Tampa Bay.

Drury's three-run shot during the second inning helped the Blue Jays jump out to an early 6-0 lead, but starter Trent Thornton was unable to preserve it for long. Drury has looked much better since the All-Star break with a .266/.294/.516 slash line and five home runs in 18 games.