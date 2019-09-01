Drury will start in left field and bat eighth Sunday against the Astros, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Drury will pick up his fourth straight start and fifth in six games, this time replacing a banged-up Derek Fisher (undisclosed) in left field. Though the 27-year-old doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role at any position, his ability to play all over the diamond in addition to both corner-outfield spots should help Drury earn at least a handful of starts per week during the season's final month.