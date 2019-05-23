Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Fourth straight start
Drury will start in left field and bat fifth Thursday against the Red Sox, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Drury no longer has a clear path to everyday duties at any position, but his willingness to embrace a utility role has nonetheless opened up steady at-bats for him of late. He'll pick up a fourth straight start Thursday, including his second consecutive turn in left field.
