Drury went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Giants.

Vlad Guerrero Jr. is set to make his big-league debut Friday, which means Wednesday's game might have been the last start Drury gets at third base for a while. It's unclear where the 26-year-old fits into the lineup moving forward -- he could fall into the short side of a platoon with Eric Sogard at second base -- but Drury's .179/.225/.321 and ghastly 4:33 BB:K through 22 games isn't making a strong case for consistent playing time.

