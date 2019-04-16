Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Heads to bench
Drury is on the bench Tuesday against the Twins.
Drury sits for just the fourth time this season despite an ugly .140/.183/.211 slash line. He has just a single hit in his last seven games. Eric Sogard enters the lineup at third base Tuesday.
