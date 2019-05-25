Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Hits bench
Drury will sit Saturday against San Diego.
Drury has started at four different positions this season, so he should still be in line for fairly frequent starts even after the arrival of Cavan Biggio and the return of Lourdes Gurriel. He'll hit the bench on this occasion, with Randal Grichuk starting in right field.
