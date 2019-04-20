Drury went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the A's.

Drury has been really struggling this season, batting .147/.194/.250 with a strikeout rate pushing 40 percent. It's nice to see him get on the board with his first long ball of the year, but Drury's playing-time outlook moving forward is murky with Vlad Guerrero Jr.'s arrival seemingly imminent. Second base is a possibility, although Drury hasn't really played the position much at all over the past two seasons.