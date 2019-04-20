Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Hits first homer
Drury went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the A's.
Drury has been really struggling this season, batting .147/.194/.250 with a strikeout rate pushing 40 percent. It's nice to see him get on the board with his first long ball of the year, but Drury's playing-time outlook moving forward is murky with Vlad Guerrero Jr.'s arrival seemingly imminent. Second base is a possibility, although Drury hasn't really played the position much at all over the past two seasons.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start