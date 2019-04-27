Drury went 1-for-4 with a two-run walk-off home run in a 4-2 victory against the Athletics on Friday.

It was the perfect time for Drury to break out of an 0-for-12 stretch. Prior to that slump, he went 5-for-8 over two games. Drury also has hit three homers since April 19, but his season average still sits below the Mendoza line at .182. His biggest issue is striking out way too much. Drury has 34 strikeouts versus only four walks in 88 at-bats this year.