Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Homers again Friday
Drury went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in a loss to the Orioles on Friday.
The utility man has started seven of the last nine games, going 7-for-21 with two doubles and two homers along with a 4:3 BB:K. With Lourdes Gurriel (wrist) and Randal Grichuk (back) both less than 100 percent, Drury figures to continue seeing consistent playing time in an outfield corner until the rest of the roster gets healthier.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Records seventh homer•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Back on bench•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Slugs sixth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Bows out of starting lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Adds shortstop to portfolio•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...