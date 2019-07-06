Drury went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in a loss to the Orioles on Friday.

The utility man has started seven of the last nine games, going 7-for-21 with two doubles and two homers along with a 4:3 BB:K. With Lourdes Gurriel (wrist) and Randal Grichuk (back) both less than 100 percent, Drury figures to continue seeing consistent playing time in an outfield corner until the rest of the roster gets healthier.