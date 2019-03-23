Drury went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

The homer was his third of the spring, bolstering a .340/.392/.638 slash line, but the more important development is that Jays manager Charlie Montoyo continues to give Drury a look in the leadoff spot. If he can hang onto that assignment, the team's Opening Day third baseman could be a bit of a steal in the late rounds of fantasy drafts this weekend.

