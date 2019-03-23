Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Keeps raking from leadoff spot
Drury went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.
The homer was his third of the spring, bolstering a .340/.392/.638 slash line, but the more important development is that Jays manager Charlie Montoyo continues to give Drury a look in the leadoff spot. If he can hang onto that assignment, the team's Opening Day third baseman could be a bit of a steal in the late rounds of fantasy drafts this weekend.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Gets look in leadoff spot•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Big spring continues•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Cracks first spring homer•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Collects first hits of spring•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Named likely starter at third base•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Signs with Blue Jays•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Sleepers and rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...