Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Lands on disabled list
Drury hit the disabled list with a fractured left hand Tuesday.
It's the latest in a string of bad luck for Drury, who missed an extended period of time earlier in the season with impaired vision and migraines while with the Yankees. The severity of this issue and the possible recovery timeline are not yet clear. Richard Urena was called up to take his place on the roster.
