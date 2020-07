Manager Charlie Montoyo said Drury (undisclosed) could meet up with the team for the exhibition games in Boston, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 27-year-old has been on the injured list for undisclosed reasons since the start of summer training, though he's continued training is some baseball activities as the team facility in Florida. Drury is expected to work in a utility role this season, but his availability for Opening Day won't be determined until later in the week.