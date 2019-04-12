Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Not starting Friday
Drury is out of the lineup Friday against Tampa Bay.
Drury is 1-for-22 with 12 strikeouts over his last six games so he'll head to the bench for the series opener. Richard Urena will start at third base and bat seventh in his absence.
