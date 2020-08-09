Drury is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
As expected, Drury has faded into a reserve role since Travis Shaw (personal) was reinstated from the bereavement list Tuesday. He'll be out of the starting nine for a fourth straight game.
