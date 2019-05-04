Drury is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rangers.

Drury had started 14 straight games, remaining an everyday player even after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was promoted. With a .221/.261/.425 line on the season, it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit on a more frequent basis. Eric Sogard starts at second base, with Socrates Brito occupying right field, the two spots Drury has been primarily occupying since Guerrero joined the team.

More News
Our Latest Stories