Drury is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rangers.

Drury had started 14 straight games, remaining an everyday player even after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was promoted. With a .221/.261/.425 line on the season, it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit on a more frequent basis. Eric Sogard starts at second base, with Socrates Brito occupying right field, the two spots Drury has been primarily occupying since Guerrero joined the team.