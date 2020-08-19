Drury will start at second base and will bat sixth Wednesday against the Orioles.

He'll be filling in at the keystone for Cavan Biggio, who receives his first day off of the season. While Drury likely won't be a serious threat to poach additional starts from Biggio, the 27-year-old's versatility along with the absence of everyday shortstop Bo Bichette (knee) has his playing time on the upswing. Drury is making his fourth start in five games, drawing assignments at three different positions during that stretch.