Drury went 4-for-5 with two homers, three RBI and two runs scored as the Blue Jays came back to defeat the Rays 10-9.

Drury drew the Blue Jays to 9-4 with his eighth inning homer off Hunter Wood, then connected again off Colin Poche with two outs in the ninth inning to send the contest to extra innings. The 26-year-old utility man started out hot with five homers in April, then slumped with just one in May and June combined, but now has hit five more in July. He holds a .225/.268/.407 slash line over 275 at-bats for the season.