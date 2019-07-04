Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Records seventh homer
Drury went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Drury took Chris Sale deep in the sixth inning for his seventh home run and also collected his first three-hit effort since April 27. He's drawn five starts in the team's last seven games due to a combination of poor performance and injury placing Teoscar Hernandez (shoulder) on the bench. In that span, Drury is 4-for-15 -- though nearly of that production came on Wednesday -- and his line now sits at .214/.262/.368 across 252 plate appearances for the season.
