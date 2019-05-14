Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Riding pine Tuesday
Drury will head to the bench for Tuesday's game against San Francisco.
Drury has now been sent to the bench for three of his team's last four contests. Randal Grichuk will start in right field and bat cleanup with Drury out of the mix.
