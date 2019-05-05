Drury will start in right field and bat seventh Sunday against the Rangers.

The recent promotion of top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hasn't been as disastrous for Drury as most predicted. Since Guerrero debuted April 26, Drury has picked up eight starts in nine games, with the last two of those assignments coming in right field. Drury now appears to have inched ahead of Billy McKinney on the depth chart in the corner outfield.