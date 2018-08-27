Drury (hand) will receive a follow-up CT scan when the Blue Jays return to Toronto at the beginning of September, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Drury received follow-up imaging on his fractured hand over the weekend, and doctors were apparently pleased with his progress. He's expected to stick in a removable splint until he's reevaluated sometime next week.

