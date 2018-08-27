Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Set for another follow-up scan
Drury (hand) will receive a follow-up CT scan when the Blue Jays return to Toronto at the beginning of September, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Drury received follow-up imaging on his fractured hand over the weekend, and doctors were apparently pleased with his progress. He's expected to stick in a removable splint until he's reevaluated sometime next week.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Bone scan shows good healing•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Set for follow-up appointment•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Lands on disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Checks out of starting nine•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Day off Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Returns from injury following trade•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...