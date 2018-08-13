Drury will receive follow-up imaging this week to assure his fractured hand is healing appropriately, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Drury landed on the disabled list Aug. 7 with a fractured left hand, though he remains without a timetable for his return at this point. Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports that the infielder has been playing catch to keep him arm in shape while his fracture heals.