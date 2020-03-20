Drury is expected to begin the season in a bench role for the Blue Jays despite a weak .125/.192/.167 slash line through 26 plate appearances this spring.

The versatile utility man played every position on the diamond other than pitcher, catcher and center field last year, but Drury's bat hasn't been an asset since he left Arizona after the 2017 campaign. The 27-year-old could face competition for playing time around the infield from Joe Panik, and Santiago Espinal was also making a strong impression in camp before MLB hit pause on the season, so the chances of Drury seeing anything close to the 447 PAs he got in 2019 appear slim at best.