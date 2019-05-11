Drury is not in the lineup Saturday for the second day in a row.

Drury had been seeing time in the outfield since Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. joined the roster in late April, but he has now been withheld from those duties in four straight games, and from the lineup altogether in two straight. With Drury hitting just .208 on the season, he could continue playing irregularly for the time being.

