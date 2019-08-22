Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Sitting Thursday
Drury is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers.
Though Drury does not have a set spot on the diamond, he's been playing close to every day lately with Lourdes Gurriel (quad) on the IL. Prior to this absence, Drury had started eight out of the last nine games for Toronto, logging starts at first base, third base, second base, left field and DH over that stretch. He's still struggling to get on base at a good clip, but he's slugging .457 since the All-Star break, up from .383 in the first half.
