Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Slugs sixth homer
Drury went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Yankees.
The utility player got the start at third base in this one, with Vlad Guerrero Jr. slotting in at DH, and responded with his sixth homer of the year. Drury has five multi-hit performances in his last 10 games, slashing .342/.381/.553 over that stretch, but his playing time will likely remain spotty as the rebuilding Jays put an emphasis on developing the clutch of top prospects they currently have on the big-league roster.
