Blue Jays' Brandon Drury: Slugs timely three-run blast
Drury went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run Sunday against the Athletics.
Things were looking bleak for Toronto heading into the bottom of the 11th inning facing a three-run deficit, but a three-run homer by Drury would tie things up before Justin Smoak won the game on a single to left field. Drury turned in a solid weekend series and went 6-for-12 with two homers and five RBI over three games.
