Drury went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.

The 26-year-old continues to find his way into the lineup, starting eight of the last nine games despite not having a regular position on the field. Drury has homered three times in that span, giving his 12 on the year, but his overall .220/.264/.399 slash line doesn't really warrant that much playing time.

