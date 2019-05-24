Drury went 2-for-4 with a double in Thursday's loss to the Red Sox.

The utility player is catching fire at the plate, collecting two hits in each of the last three games with four of the knocks being two-baggers. Drury's .222/.257/.399 slash line on the season remains poor, however, and with Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on their way up from Triple-A Buffalo, Drury will face more competition for playing time around the diamond.

