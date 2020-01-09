Play

Drury signed a one-year, $2.05 million contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The 27-year-old had a subpar season at the plate last season as he slashed .218/.262/.380 with 15 home runs over 120 games with the Blue Jays. Although his production in 2019 was discouraging, Drury's defensive versatility allows him to see a fair share of playing time.

