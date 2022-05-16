Biggio was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Monday and optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

Biggio hit just .043/.214/.043 in 13 games prior to his absence. With Santiago Espinal emerging as an everyday second baseman, Biggio no longer has a starting spot available, though it's still somewhat surprising that his defensive versatility didn't earn him a bench role. It may take an injury ahead of him for Biggio to return to the big leagues.

