Biggio was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Monday and optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.
Biggio hit just .043/.214/.043 in 13 games prior to his absence. With Santiago Espinal emerging as an everyday second baseman, Biggio no longer has a starting spot available, though it's still somewhat surprising that his defensive versatility didn't earn him a bench role. It may take an injury ahead of him for Biggio to return to the big leagues.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Starting rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Set to join Triple-A club•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Clears protocols•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Moves to COVID-19 IL•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Back on bench•