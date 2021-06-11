Manager Charlie Montoyo announced Friday that Biggio (neck) has been activated from the injured list ahead of the series opener against the Red Sox, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Biggio was placed on the 10-day IL on May 22 with a cervical spine ligament sprain. The infielder was able to begin a rehab assignment last Sunday and is now set to join the Jays for the series opener at Fenway Park on Friday. Biggio seems likely to start at third base in his return, though Montoyo has yet to release his lineup for the contest.