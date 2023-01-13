Biggio signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Blue Jays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Biggio has been a disappointment at the plate two years running with back-to-back sub-.700 OPS seasons. His versatility is appealing, though, and he looks to be in line for a super utility role again in 2023.

More News