Biggio signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Blue Jays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Biggio has been a disappointment at the plate two years running with back-to-back sub-.700 OPS seasons. His versatility is appealing, though, and he looks to be in line for a super utility role again in 2023.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Resting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Not starting Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Back on bench Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Fills in for banged-up Espinal•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Sits after four straight starts•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Swats third homer•