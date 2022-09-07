Biggio is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

He'll retreat to the bench after starting each of the past four games at either second base or first base while going 3-for-10 with a pair of home runs and two walks. Vladimir Guerrero should see the overwhelming majority of starts at first base moving forward, but Biggio should be part of what looks to be a rotation at second base that also includes Santiago Espinal and Whit Merrifield.