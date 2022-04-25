Biggio is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Biggio had started in four of the Jays' last five games but wasn't able to break out of his season-long funk at the plate. He's now reached base only four times in his 28 plate appearances in 2022, with his lowly .214 on-base average on the campaign making his .322 OBA from 2021 desirable by comparison. Biggio's struggles at the dish dating back to the start of the last season have seemingly resulted in him moving into more of a utility role, as Santiago Espinal has taken the reins as Toronto's everyday second baseman.