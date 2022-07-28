Biggio is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.
Biggio's streak of four consecutive starts will come to an end while the Blue Jays roll out a lineup consisting of their preferred option at each position in the series opener with Detroit. Due to his defensive versatility along with the team's inclination to periodically dole out rest days to lineup regulars, Biggio should still pick up a handful of starts per week even while Toronto is at full strength.
