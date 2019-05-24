Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Batting eighth in debut
Biggio will start at second base and hit eighth in his big-league debut Friday against the Padres.
There's little sense in the Blue Jays calling up Biggio and not giving him regular at-bats, so expect to see him as a fixture in the lineup despite Eric Sogard's surprising numbers so far this season. If Biggio can come anywhere close to repeating his .307/.445/.504 line from his time with Triple-A Buffalo, he could rapidly move up in the order, as the Blue Jays are short on established bats.
