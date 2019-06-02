Biggio will start in right field and bat fifth Sunday against the Rockies, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Rowdy Tellez (hamstring) unavailable and Lourdes Gurriel resting, Biggio will slot into the highest spot in the order he's held since being promoted to the big leagues May 24. After missing two games earlier in the week with an illness, Biggio has looked sharp while starting at second base the past two days, going a combined 2-for-6 with two walks, three runs and a stolen base.