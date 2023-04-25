Biggio went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Monday's 5-2 victory over the White Sox.
Biggio gave the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead with a three-run homer off Lance Lynn in the fourth, marking the youngster's second long ball of the season. Biggio is off to another slow start this year and is currently slashing just .128/.209/.282 with four RBI and one stolen base through his first 14 games (43 plate appearances).
More News
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Swipes first bag•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Slugs first homer•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Starting at second base•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Launches first spring homer•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Should see more work in outfield•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Avoids arbitration with Toronto•