Biggio went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, two runs and three strikeouts in Friday's win against the Rays.

After generating some production in summer camp, Biggio translated his results to regular season action. He put the Blue Jays ahead with a three-run home run in the fifth inning that forced Rays starter Charlie Morton out of the game. The 25-year-old hit .234/.364/.429 with 16 home runs, 48 RBI and 14 stolen bases over 100 games in his rookie season with the Blue Jays last season.