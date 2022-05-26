Biggio was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.
Biggio missed several weeks in late April and early May while on the COVID-19 injured list, and he was sent to the minors after clearing the league's health and safety protocols. The 27-year-old has played in 10 games at Buffalo, and he's hit .276 with three doubles, nine runs, three RBI and two stolen bases. Biggio will be available for Thursday's series opener against the Angels, but it seems as though he'll serve mainly in a depth role since Santiago Espinal has performed well as the primary second baseman.
