Biggio (shoulder) was able to take a round of batting practice Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider noted one week ago that Biggio was dealing with left shoulder tendinitis upon reporting to spring training, but the issue doesn't look to be anything too concerning. The fact that Biggio is already hitting without any apparent limitations bodes well for his chances of being available for Grapefruit League action in the near future, even if he's not included in the Blue Jays' initial spring lineups.