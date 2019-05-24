Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Contract officially selected
Biggio's contract was selected by the Blue Jays as expected Friday.
Biggio will be looking to carry the momentum from his hot start at Triple-A Buffalo (.307/.445/.504) into his major-league debut. He can play a variety of positions around the diamond but is expected to debut at second base.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Debuting at second base•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Expected to debut Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Seeing time in outfield•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: OBP machine at Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Begins season with bang•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...