Biggio could be among the players most affected by the new ball being used in MLB this season if it does reduce flyball distance as expected, Gregor Chisholm of The Toronto Star reports.

The 25-year-old had the eighth-lowest average distance on his home runs last season, and over the last two years Biggio has hit nearly four more homers than predicted based on his batted-ball profile. It wouldn't take much of a change for a significant number of his flies to die on the warning track instead of just clearing the wall, but any lack of distance from the new ball could be countered by the fact that the Jays will begin the season playing in Dunedin, a stadium, with a very friendly profile for left-handed power, rather than in Buffalo or across the border in Toronto.