Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Could move around diamond
Biggio got the start in center field during Saturday's Grapefruit League game, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
While the 24-year-old is still locked in as the Jays' starting second baseman, Biggio could find himself seeing occasional action in center or at first base depending on who else is resting or slotted in at DH during any particular game. While this might eventually result in extra position eligibility down the road in fantasy leagues with lower qualification thresholds, the most important takeaway is that manager Charlie Montoya sees Biggio as a player he needs to keep in the lineup as much as possible.
