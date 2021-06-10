Biggio (neck) could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list during this weekend's four-game series in Boston, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Biggio has been sidelined since May 22 due to a cervical spine ligament sprain, but he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday. The 26-year-old has gone just 1-for-9 with a solo home run and two strikeouts across two rehab games in the minors, but his return to the major-league club appears to be imminent.
